Quirky style of bags

Fun and fancy is what these bags look like, and describing them in detail, Harpreet says, “We wanted to use Indian techniques and make these bags look modern. We have our highest-selling bags which are inspired by the FataFat packet, which adds nostalgia. What’s working for these bags is that, especially in Delhi and Mumbai, girls are carrying them with western wear and Indian wear. These are made by Indian karigars and it takes about five to nine days to make these weaves, and they have very intricate designs.”

The funky elements used to make these bags do make one’s mind curious to know more. “The idea behind starting this was because we wanted bags to be more noticed — that is how conversations start. Nowadays everyone has the same bags with the same logos printed on them. So we wanted bags that, when you enter a place, should start a conversation. Even if your dress is boring, your bag adds colour to it — that is how we look at it. We wanted not to be boring, but bold and vibrant. My co-founder and I got invited to the Paris-based expo Who’s Next in September, just a month into the business, and now we are supplying to international markets as well,” she explains.