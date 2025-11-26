Robbery foiled in Jubilee Hills; six arrested, driver injured

HYDERABAD: A late-night robbery attempt at a residence in Jubilee Hills was foiled after police responded swiftly to a distress call from the family. According to police, a group of six assailants, armed with knives and ropes, broke into the home shortly before 11.50 pm on November 22.

Investigations revealed that the prime accused, Kilikatavali Dada Peer (40), a security guard who had been working at the residence for over a year, allegedly conspired with five others — Mallela Sai Kumar, Shaik Irfan Basha, BK Chaithanya, T Narasimha Charan, and Sangu Krishna Kanth — to carry out the robbery.

Police said the gang first targeted the driver, Daya Chand Dayal (61), who was sleeping in the servant quarters on the premises. When they tried to tie him up with coir rope, he resisted, prompting the attackers to assault him with a knife, causing injuries.

The suspects then attempted to move towards the main house, causing panic among the family members inside.

The family alerted Jubilee Hills police, who reached the location and began investigating the incident. The gang fled after the driver raised the alarm, but six of the accused were arrested within 24 hours, while another accused, Yerukala Guruswamy, is still absconding.

The injured driver was shifted to a hospital for treatment. Police have registered a case.