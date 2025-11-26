Style, stories and second chances

Today, the brand keeps her grounded. Believing that she is living her own ‘chapter two’ is what motivates her through long days — because, as she put it, entrepreneurs don’t really get days off. Weekdays and weekends look the same when you’re building something from scratch, and Rhea embraces that without any complaint.

When asked what success means to her now, she answered with quiet clarity: “To me, success today means financial independence because it gives me the freedom to be and do whatever I like. It allows me to work in my own way and shape my life on my terms, which is exactly what matters to me.”

When asked on what type of legacy Rhea hopes she leaves, she said, “I think as an entrepreneur, and representing CHAPTER 2 as a brand, I personally do not believe in legacy, yet the ethos I want to leave behind is that there is a community and nobody is alone in what they are going through, because it is okay to not be okay and we are all going through something, so let us just be there for each other.”