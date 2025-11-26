Untangling the fear of hair

Early warning signs include avoiding combing or washing, distress at the sight of loose strands, excessive cleaning, over-checking pillows or drains, reluctance to look in the mirror, anxiety before grooming, skipping salon visits, or keeping hair tightly tied to avoid sensation. Cognitive Behaviour Therapy (CBT) remains the primary treatment. “We start by identifying the assumptions — about cleanliness, appearance, or control — that fuel the fear. Exposure therapy follows, moving from pictures of hair to handling real strands, while sensory retraining helps those who react strongly to touch,” adds Dr Gautami.



Dermatologists focus on calming the scalp and simplifying routines, while plastic surgeons help restore perspective. “A medical evaluation often breaks the cycle of panic. Consistent, gentle haircare — not avoidance — helps people feel in control again. As soon as grooming starts feeling like a threat instead of a routine, that’s the moment to seek help,” concludes Dr Ravi.

