A layered approach to fashion

Even the colours follow the same quiet philosophy. Showik smiles when asked how they decide colours for the new collection: “I think we build our own trends, and the colour palette stays true to the brand bible because there is always a Chapter 2-esque feel to it. We play with minimal colours and love pastels, which is why the pink and blue keep coming through, since the brand carries a minimal yet elevated palette.”

Well, working with his sister (Rhea Chakraborty) has been a journey of its own. He remembers how chaotic things were in the beginning. He shares, “When we just started off, there were a lot of arguments and fights. We were spending so much time together, and we were not even looking at each other, yet she has a great creative mind and I believe I do too. We slowly found a balance over time by making sure I do not go into her department and she does not come into mine. We do not fight again and again, and I think now we have finally created that balance.” (laughs)