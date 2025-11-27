AI to monitor traffic violations on ORR soon?

HYDERABAD: For enhancing public safety and streamlining enforcement on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) under the Cyberabad police commissionerate, the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) has proposed the installation of an AI-based multi-violation detection system using single-camera technology at 14 identified locations.

Sources said the system will include detection of speeding (day and night), slow movement, wrong-way driving, lane discipline violations, reverse driving, seatbelt violations, mobile phone use, unauthorised parking, restricted vehicles, fallen objects and more.

The Cyberabad police commissionerate has submitted a letter to HMDA/HGCL with technical and financial proposals for implementing an Electronic Monitoring and Enforcement System (EMES) at these 14 locations. The EMES will enable automated 24x7 surveillance and issuance of e-challans. HGCL will engage an agency to design, install and commission the system, including three years of operation and maintenance. The ORR segments under Cyberabad jurisdiction cover 0 km to 23.7 km, 43 km to 72 km and 121 km to 158.16 km. The project is expected to be completed in six months at an estimated cost of `8.34 crore.

The EMES will feature high-accuracy Automatic Number Plate Recognition, vehicle make/model recognition, classification and counting. Software will enable e-challan generation and workflow integrated with ‘Vahan’ for verification and enforcement.

An integrated control room will support live monitoring, incident management, analytics and reporting. The ITMS/ATMS application will handle violation monitoring and e-challan processing.