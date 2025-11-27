Constitution is living soul of Indian democracy: Telangana Governor

HYDERABAD: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Wednesday described the 75th Constitution Day as a defining milestone in India’s democratic evolution and a symbol of the nation’s enduring commitment to justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

Addressing a gathering at the Telangana High Court premises, the Governor paid rich tributes to BR Ambedkar, calling him the principal architect of the Constitution whose scholarship, moral courage and unwavering dedication to social justice shaped India’s democratic destiny. He said the Constitution is not merely a legal document but the living soul of Indian democracy and a guiding force that has preserved unity in diversity for more than seven decades.

He highlighted the role of constitutional checks and balances, noting that the legislature, executive and judiciary have been crucial in preserving institutional integrity and preventing concentration of power. He also recalled that the creation of Telangana through constitutional mechanisms reflected the foresight embedded in the Constitution.

Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh called upon citizens to ensure that constitutional ideals do not remain aspirational but become living realities, observing that the true guardians of the Constitution are the people themselves.