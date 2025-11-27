Exploring world through new lens

The evening at the Indian Photo Festival (IPF) began as though it were an exponentially slow photo, as shadows matured into perfectly defined shapes, followed by a progression of conversations. Like many others at the State Gallery of Art, Madhapur for the 11th edition of IPF, there was an electric excitement; a small, electromagnetic confusion surrounding the curators moving from frame to frame, along with the photo editor carrying all their extra weight of adrenaline like an extra lens; and the end result was visitors stopping at the same time, and sharing the same feeling of awe, as a photo magically captivated them all.

The 11th edition of the IPF is being held this year, as the longest-running International Photography Festival in India. This year’s global open call pulled in 820 submissions from 50 countries, all reviewed anonymously by a jury. The result is a festival that stretches across continents and emotional terrains: from Alessandro Celante’s Impermanent Masks that drape Brazil’s rituals in mystery, to Rohit Chawla’s Rain Dogs that wander through India’s soaked heartbreaks; from Seunggu Kim’s Better Days, a wistful slice of South Korean leisure, to Giles Clarke’s Devastating Sudan: In Time of War, where conflict lingers like smoke you can still taste. There are the haunting stillnesses of Nazanin Alipour Jeddi’s Lingering Shadows, the burning urgency of Glorianna Ximendaz’s Slash and Burn, the sharp tenderness of Marylise Vigneau’s Frontlines of Dignity, and Elke Scholiers’ Surreal, displaced landscapes in No Man’s Land. Even food becomes rebellion in Hridya Sadanand’s Cooking with Taboo.