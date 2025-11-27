Handmade, heartfelt and high fashion

Anju Modi carries the kind of calm, rooted energy that makes you lean in and listen. Sitting with her at the Jaypore X Anju Modi Designer Edit, an evening celebrating design, crafts and karigari ki kahani, felt like stepping into a world, where colours have memories and clothes hold stories. She talks about her craft, new collection and more.

Talking about her latest collection, she remembers how instinctive the decision felt: “When Jaypore approached me to collaborate, I looked into their history and realised they shared my vision for craft and artisanal work. It felt like a great opportunity to reach a wider audience and create collections together.”

The idea behind the new collection: it should look happy with bright colours, vivacious and celebratory. The palette is full of jewel tones: reds, maroons, mustard yellows and greens; but the silhouettes are kept contemporary and wearable. “I gave the trousers along with the tunics, a very beautiful hand embroidery because we are talking about the craft. Our embroideries are a part of the tradition and heritage,” she shares.