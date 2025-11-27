Man arrested in Hyderabad for impersonating senior govt officers, cheating man of Rs 10.5 lakh

HYDERABAD: Filmnagar police arrested a 39-year-old person for allegedly impersonating a senior government officer, cheating, forgery and extortion.

The investigation revealed that the accused, Bathini Shashikanth, created and used fake IAS, IPS and NIA identity cards, visiting cards and forged documents. He hired two bodyguards along with weapons in order to portray himself as a senior government official.

By circulating a forged TGIIC industrial land allotment letter to cheat victims, the accused gained the trust of the managing director of Gold Gym Ali Hassan and collected a total amount of `10,50,665 under the guise of assisting in procuring industrial land.

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to nab the absconding accused.