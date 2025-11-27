The age of smart warfare

Excerpts

Warfare today isn’t just fought on the ground but also through data, intelligence, and precision tech. How do you see technology redefining the modern battlefield?

Technology has turned battles into multi-domain contests where speed of information and decisioning matter as much as firepower. I’ve seen how precision sensors, information operations and data analytics change the tempo. They enable small, distributed teams to create disproportionate and multiplier effects by shaping narratives, fusing real-time intel, and driving precision responses. The key shift is now advantage is with units that can ingest varied data, collate and turn it into actionable insight, and execute rapidly with disciplined command and control.