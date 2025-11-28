Brar Squadron wins Commandant’s Banner for Autumn Term

HYDERABAD: Brar Squadron was declared the Champion Squadron for Autumn Term 2025 after winning the prestigious Commandant’s Banner at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, on Thursday. The banner recognises overall excellence in sports, physical activities, debates, quizzes, field camps, cross-country runs, drill competitions and academics.

At the finale, Desa Squadron drew applause for its flawless performance in the Inter Squadron Drill Competition, marked by crisp commands and synchronised movements. The ceremony’s highlight was Squadron Cadet Captain Flight Cadet Aditya Kumar Dubey receiving the banner from AFA Commandant Air Marshal Praveen Keshav Vohra.

Congratulating the cadets, Air Marshal Vohra praised their teamwork, discipline and competitive spirit. He urged trainees to stay physically fit, mentally agile and committed to the high standards that uphold the Academy’s reputation. He also commended instructors for shaping confident future officers prepared for evolving military demands.