GHMC starts Rs 1.68-crore model footpath work in Jubilee Hills

HYDERABAD: The GHMC has begun developing a model footpath along the high-pedestrian stretch from Ramanaidu Studio (Road No. 79/82 Junction) to BVB Junction at Road No. 82, Jubilee Hills. The Rs 1.68 crore project covers 1,000 metres on the left and 500 metres on the right side of the corridor and will be completed within four months.

The initiative aims to improve pedestrian safety, ensure smooth mobility and enhance the streetscape. A key feature is the installation of a 10 kWp solar grid system, making it a green, smart public utility.

The footpath will use recycled plastic paver blocks made from 65–70% post-consumer waste such as MLP, LDPE and LLDPE. They are designed for high pedestrian loads and follow a modular zig-zag pattern for durability. Solar infrastructure will include 600 Wp modules, 10 kW grid-tied inverters, raised mounting structures, auto-cleaning systems and full AC/DC safety components.

The project also incorporates tactile pavers and guidance bars to ensure accessibility for visually impaired users, aligning with GHMC’s larger effort to promote non-motorised transport and sustainable urban development across the city.