HMDA expects to earn Rs 5,000 crore from Kokapet land auction

HYDERABAD: Following the strong response to two Neopolis Layout land parcels that fetched over Rs 1,356 crore, HMDA has announced that it will auction four more high-value plots in Kokapet over the next two weeks. The state government expects another Rs 1,300 crore from the upcoming round.

Two plots measuring 9.06 acres will be auctioned on November 28, with an upset price of Rs 99 crore per acre. Another two plots measuring 8.04 acres will be auctioned on December 3.

Last week, Plot 18 fetched a record Rs 137.25 crore per acre, while Plot 17 received Rs 136.50 crore per acre.

In addition, HMDA will auction land parcels in Golden Mile Layout and Moosapet on December 5, with upset prices of Rs 70 crore and Rs 75 crore per acre respectively. Overall, the authority expects revenue between Rs 4,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore from all auctions.