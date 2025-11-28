Hyderabad man jailed for argument with patrolling officers late-night

HYDERABAD: Roaming aimlessly on the streets and arguing with patrolling police officers landed a Malakpet resident behind bars on Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2.30 am near Wahed Nagar in Old Malakpet, when night patrol personnel spotted a man, later identified as Mohammed of Malakpet, moving suspiciously with his face covered by a mask. When stopped, he allegedly refused to answer their questions, started an argument and hindered the officers from performing their duties.

He was taken into custody on the spot and booked under the City Police Act. The VI Special Metropolitan Magistrate, Nampally, later convicted him and awarded three days’ simple imprisonment.

Officials said such enforcement is part of ongoing efforts to curb late-night mischief and ensure citizen safety. “Anyone moving suspiciously during odd hours and obstructing police duties will face stern action,” police cautioned, urging the public to cooperate with night patrol teams working to maintain law and order in the city.