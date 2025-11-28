Hyderabad Police open EYES to boost CCTV upkeep in city

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police on Thursday launched EYES (Empowering Your Everyday Safety), a specialised field unit dedicated to maintaining and repairing the city’s extensive surveillance network. The teams will conduct on-ground inspections and ensure quick restoration of faulty CCTV systems.

The initiative includes a fleet of 10 two-wheelers, four four-wheelers and a mechanised aerial ladder unit to address technical issues. Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the system will bring rapid response, strong logistics and improved technical oversight.

Two EYES teams will function in every zone to handle all surveillance-related issues. The police also appealed to citizens to donate CCTV cameras voluntarily. Hyderabad currently operates over 16,000 police-owned street cameras, more than 50,000 community and private feeds and over one lakh Nenu Saitam cameras, with drones and body-worn cameras also being added.

A dedicated CSR Desk linked to the Hyderabad City Security Council will mobilise funds through campaigns encouraging institutions and neighbourhoods to sponsor surveillance infrastructure.