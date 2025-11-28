Police yet to trace missing service revolver of suspended Hyderabad SI

HYDERABAD: More than two weeks after Amberpet SI Bhanu Prakash Reddy claimed that his service revolver had gone missing, Hyderabad police are still searching for the weapon, with senior officials maintaining silence over the investigation’s progress. The SI, who was recently suspended, is already facing allegations of pledging 43 grams of recovered gold from a theft case after suffering losses in online betting.

Bhanu Prakash handed over the recovered gold to a third person, who then pledged it at a local shop. Police have since traced and secured the pledged gold, but the whereabouts of the missing revolver remain unknown.

Officers are probing whether the weapon was sold, pledged or handed over to someone during the period when Bhanu Prakash was seeking relieving orders after clearing the APPSC Group II exam. Two criminal cases have been registered and an internal inquiry is underway.