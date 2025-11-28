Telangana's EAGLE team, Delhi cops nab 50 Nigerians for alleged drug trafficking across India

HYDERABAD: In a massive operation, Delhi Police, with support from Telangana’s EAGLE team, arrested more than 50 Nigerians allegedly involved in drug trafficking across the country. Raids were conducted not only in Delhi but also in Gwalior, Visakhapatnam and Greater Noida.

During the raids, police detained several women who were allegedly involved in drug sales and sex work. Some also acted as mule account holders.

EAGLE director Sandeep Shandilya told TNIE that those arrested were supplying contraband to Hyderabad and other major cities. “It was a joint operation between Hyderabad Police and the Delhi Crime Branch. Delhi Police had been closely working with EAGLE since last month,” he said.

Around 100 officers from the Delhi Crime Branch and 124 from the EAGLE Force, including one SP, eight DSPs, 17 Inspectors, 16 SIs and 82 HCs/PCs, carried out coordinated raids at 20 locations in Mehrauli, Sant Garh, Pratap Enclave, Prithvi Park, Nilothi, Chandra Nagar and Munirka, all linked to the same cartel.