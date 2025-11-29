A glass full of stories

There is a certain kind of electricity that fills a bar just before a takeover begins. At Visk Bar, Taj Deccan in Banjara Hills as warm lights bounced off the eclectic décor, and glasses clinked in anticipation, that energy only grew stronger. The Keefer Bar from Vancouver, known globally for its apothecary-inspired cocktails, had arrived in Hyderabad for one night, bringing with it two of its brightest talents: Amber Bruce and Hugo Finan Le Gallez, ready to shake up something extraordinary.

For both of them, the excitement began long before landing in India. As Amber puts it, “I have always wanted to come to India, and living among many Indian communities back home made me even more eager. The colours, food and people felt unforgettable, so visiting was an opportunity I could not miss, and the experience so far has been truly incredible.” Hugo felt the same way. And within days of arriving, he was convinced, “It’s lived up to its name and has been incredible.”