A glass full of stories

There is a certain kind of electricity that fills a bar just before a takeover begins. At Visk Bar, Taj Deccan in Banjara Hills as warm lights bounced off the eclectic décor, and glasses clinked in anticipation, that energy only grew stronger. The Keefer Bar from Vancouver, known globally for its apothecary-inspired cocktails, had arrived in Hyderabad for one night, bringing with it two of its brightest talents: Amber Bruce and Hugo Finan Le Gallez, ready to shake up something extraordinary.
For both of them, the excitement began long before landing in India. As Amber puts it, “I have always wanted to come to India, and living among many Indian communities back home made me even more eager. The colours, food and people felt unforgettable, so visiting was an opportunity I could not miss, and the experience so far has been truly incredible.” Hugo felt the same way. And within days of arriving, he was convinced, “It’s lived up to its name and has been incredible.”
Food, naturally, became its own adventure. Amber laughed as she said, “Every day. Any chance we’re getting, we’re taking it all in.” Their favourites so far included chicken tikka grilled perfectly with spices, and a mushroom dish they’re still trying to identify while the flavour still lingering in their memory.
But the heart of the evening lay in their cocktails — four signatures brought directly from The Keefer Bar. “We tried to choose a good variety for people, focusing on drinks that are not too sweet, and use interesting Chinese medicinal ingredients because our bar is an apothecary in Chinatown,” Amber explained. Her personal favourite was the refreshingly herbal mix Antidote: A Herbal Twist with Citrus Depth Suntory Toki Whisky, Nin Jiom Syrup, Yuzu, Lime and Soda.
The menu itself felt like a quiet promise of the night ahead, each cocktail with its own personality. The Antidote opened the lineup with a gentle herbal brightness, its yuzu and soda lifting the flavours in a way that felt almost refreshing enough to reset your senses. Buffalo Soldier followed with a deeper rhythm, warm tamarind and ginger giving it a bold, almost nostalgic comfort that stayed with you longer than you expected.
Then came the Rosemary Gimlet, clean and confident, its lime cordial and aromatic rosemary cutting through the room like a cool breeze. Unpredicted Season #2 wrapped things up on a smoother note, the salt plum syrup adding a soft, silky edge that made the drink feel thoughtful, layered and unexpectedly soothing.
Innovation, meanwhile, comes from travel, experimentation and a restless curiosity. Hugo recalled their time in Japan, where they learned to make egg soda, how every trip sparks new ideas, and how they balance the tradition and innovation while making drinks, “We balance tradition and innovation by building every themed menu around a core concept that connects to Chinese ingredients or medicine, ensuring each cocktail reflects that tradition, and we stay innovative by travelling, observing others, staying current and constantly pushing boundaries,” Hugo mentioned. One of their most creative menus back home is themed around famous movie quotes, with each bartender crafting a drink inspired by the dialogue.
Their own journeys behind the bar have been shaped by chance, passion and sheer persistence. Amber began her journey as a dishwasher during her university days, and worked her way up. “I was studying in university and needed a job to pay some bills, so I began as a dishwasher in a restaurant and moved up to the bar, which I enjoyed. After graduating, I continued bartending, planning to stop when it no longer felt right, yet fifteen years have passed and I still love it,” she shared. Meanwhile, Hugo’s story was more impulsive: “When I was 19 years old, I moved from a small countryside town in France to London and, after seeing a bartender in Soho surrounded by people and energy, I decided I wanted that life. That moment led me to start in a French fine-dining restaurant, work my way up, learn the craft and eventually end up in Vancouver,” he admitted with a laugh.
And as they prepared for the evening, Amber and Hugo summed up their excitement simply: “Making drinks, meeting cool people and sharing what we do, and preparing with the bartenders here and they showed us their hunger to learn, so we hope to have fun together, learn from each other and leave a lasting impression that inspires them to go further.”
In the end, it felt less like a bar takeover and more like two worlds clinking glasses. As Amber and Hugo leaned into the buzz of Visk Bar, you could sense their joy in simply being here, swapping stories, sharing flavours and leaving behind a little Keefer magic in Hyderabad.