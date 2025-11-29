Beyond spice at Koushur Saal

At Sheraton Hyderabad’s Koushur Saal: A Kashmiri Cuisine Saga, chef Rahul Wali didn’t just serve a meal — he opened a voyage into a culinary culture that is often overshadowed, misunderstood, or simply unheard of in mainstream Indian dining. Born in Kashmir and raised across cities, chef Rahul says he was ‘born in a restaurant’, joking that he was crawling around his family’s establishment even as a nine or ten-month-old baby. Hospitality wasn’t a career choice for him — it was almost genetic. “My immediate family was always in the hospitality business. By default it set inside me,” he says.

And that sense of rootedness reflects deeply in his Kashmiri Pandit pop-up, which he describes as a way to counter ‘the lack of knowledge of our own regional foods’ today. According to him, Mughlai influences and the overpowering presence of onion-garlic based cooking have ‘suppressed the actual Indian regional foods of India’. His mission, therefore, is to get people to unlearn. “You can’t say, ‘Oh, I know this is how it is supposed to be’. Indian food is very different. People are losing their own roots as far as food is concerned,” he shares.