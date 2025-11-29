Global-desi fusion born with echoes Tabla & dhol

Hyderabad didn’t ease into the evening — it erupted. The first thump on the tabla and dhol hit like a heartbeat, announcing not just a show but a shift in the city’s rhythm. And at the centre of it stood international fusion artist Nihal Singh, kicking off his first-ever India tour exactly the way he imagined: loud, alive, and unmistakably his.

“When we began planning the tour three months ago, we were thinking of the main cities that would create an impact and enjoy the kind of music I’m playing,” began Nihal ecstatically, in an exclusive conversation with CE. Hyderabad instantly came to mind. He had never visited before, which made the city even more appealing. He explains, “It just so happened to be the first stop due to scheduling. But I’m so glad it was first because it set the bar high for the rest of the tour.”