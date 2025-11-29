India grooves with Tushar and Tejas

There has always been something genuinely lovely about the bond Tushar and Tejas developed ever since Super Dancer 3. Reflecting on that bond, Tushar says, “Personally, between us, I don’t think much has changed, apart from him growing up, having a moustache now, and his voice changing (laughs). Individually we have both grown a lot, but the bond remains the same. Super Dancer 3 was my first show as a choreographer and Teju’s first time coming on screen; it changed both our lives. It has been six years now, and we have only seen growth. We hope it continues, whether we do things together or separately, we just want to see the best of the world.”

When they set choreography for a workshop, both describe a similar creative instinct: Tejas explains his method: “I keep listening to a song for a couple of days, before I set the steps. Whatever naturally comes out of my body, I let it flow and then slowly shape it until the choreography forms. If the vibe continues, I go with the flow, but if it breaks, I take two or three days before returning to it again. I take my time to choreograph because I want the movement to come honestly and effortlessly.” As we panned the same to Tushar, he adds, “For me, teaching isn’t about showcasing my best; it’s about understanding students’ strengths and creating choreography they can genuinely learn. A workshop for the students is just like how film choreography is for the actors. My focus is always on making sure they can grasp it, not on showing off.”