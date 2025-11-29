Majja ni Parsi delight

Entering the haven of food at Novotel Hyderabad Airport has always been a delightful experience. Getting a chance to taste cuisines from across the world is a treat — and this time, it was the Parsi food that truly made our day.

The ongoing Parsi food festival titled Majja Ni Life!, on until November 30, features some truly mouth-watering dishes. The menu curated by chef Daisy Chenoy had our taste buds drooling over the rich flavours of Parsi cuisine.