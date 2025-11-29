Man to spend life in jail for sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl

HYDERABAD: A court in Nampally sentenced a 44-year-old Gowtham Rajbangshi to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl. The incident happened on December 3, 2024.

The Karkhana police received a complaint on December 13 regarding the sexual assault of a 7-year-old girl by Gowtham, a gardener in the colony park. The accused lured the child to a secluded area of the park and committed aggravated sexual assault. The incident came to light when the victim confided in her mother on December 11, prompting the complaint to be filed.

Following the complaint, a case was registered, and a thorough investigation was conducted. The investigation uncovered that the accused had also assaulted another 9-year-old girl. Gowtham Rajbangshi was subsequently arrested, and all scientific, medical, and documentary evidence was collected.

After trial proceedings, the court sentenced him to life in jail.