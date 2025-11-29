Nigerian drug cartel supplying Rs 5 crore narcotics in Telangana busted; 50 arrested in Delhi raids

HYDERABAD: A Nigerian drug cartel supplying narcotics to 1,975 consumers in Telangana has transacted nearly Rs 5 crore worth of drugs online in just two months, Eagle SP P Seetharam said on Friday.

This followed a joint operation by Eagle Force Telangana, along with NCB, Delhi Police Crime Branch and with support of Noida Police, during which raids were conducted across 20 locations in Delhi, leading to the arrest of more than 50 overstaying Nigerians.

During investigations into the Malnadu restaurant and Mahindra University cases, registered a few months ago, the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) discovered that orders were being placed with one Nick, a major cartel operator based in Nigeria.

He used two phone numbers, both operated from abroad.

Around 30 courier offices frequently used by Nigerian handlers to ship drugs were mapped. Analysis further showed that merchandise purchased on Flipkart was being used for concealment, with several Nigerians in Delhi identified for making large online purchases, exposing the entire supply chain.

All the accused wanted by the Telangana police have been handed over to the agency for further investigation.

During the raids, 40 foreign nationals, including 12 women, were found overstaying. Men were shifted to a deportation facility, while the process for the women is underway.