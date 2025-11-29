Telangana mulls merger of 27 peri-urban bodies with GHMC, plans major restructuring of municipal governance

HYDERABAD: The state government is evaluating multiple administrative models for reorganising municipal governance following the proposed merger of 27 peripheral Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) located within the Outer Ring Road into GHMC.

As per the directions issued by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, officials, in coordination with the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), are studying restructuring options for the Telangana Core Urban Region (TCUR), including Parliamentary constituency-wise, Assembly constituency-wise or district-wise structures covering Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal and adjoining regions falling within TCUR.

The divisions will be increased from the present 150 to 250-300, depending on ongoing population-based calculations. Zones will rise from six to 12 based on population density, geographical limitations and administrative convenience. Circles, currently 30, are likely to be expanded to 50-60 to ensure better governance and service delivery.

Officials said the merger has become necessary due to uneven development patterns in the surrounding municipalities within and immediately outside the ORR.These peri-urban areas face challenges in infrastructure, planning and civic amenities due to fragmented jurisdiction and regulatory disparity compared to the core GHMC region.

The merger is seen as crucial to establishing equitable standards for housing, roads, sanitation, water supply and public amenities.

As Greater Hyderabad expands, a unified jurisdiction enhances comprehensive master planning and coordinated public investment.