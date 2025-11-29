Union Minister reviews Rs 36 crore redevelopment of Hitech City Railway Station in Hyderabad IT corridor

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Friday reviewed the ongoing redevelopment of Hitech City Railway Station, a key suburban transit hub in Hyderabad’s IT corridor.

The Central Government has sanctioned nearly Rs 36 crore for the project, Rs 25.93 crore for Phase-1 and Rs 10 crore for Phase-2, aimed at transforming the station into a modern, high-capacity facility.

The upgrades include newly developed approach roads, modern station buildings, four lifts, two escalators, upgraded waiting halls and enhanced amenities for persons with disabilities.

Phase 1 works on the west side are progressing rapidly and are expected to be completed by February 2026.

The station currently sees around 5,400 passengers daily, with 62 suburban and MMTS services connecting it to Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Nampally, Borabanda, Falaknuma and other areas of the twin cities.

Kishan said the centre has accelerated railway development in Telangana and noted that special trains to Mumbai, Kazipet and Visakhapatnam were given halts at HiTech City during Dasara to handle holiday traffic.