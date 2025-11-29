Khachar Pakhi: Voices of trauma staged

This uneven, unclear emotional territory is literally at the heart (no pun intended) of Khachar Pakhi. The title of the play is from Rabindranath Tagore, in which he discusses the metaphor of the caged bird and the free bird - a discussion about freedom/captivity/desire. Negi first heard of it years before even engaging in theatre when he was still a musician. The metaphor was always in his mind and resurfaced again a decade later as the conceptual spine of the play.

He says, “In the play, too, there is a dialogue. You may interpret them as people or as something less literal. But conflict and confinement remain constant.”