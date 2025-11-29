Where hope finds home

The melody of laughter mixed with the rustle of saris, the hum of conversation, and the sound of a community coming together — caregivers, children, partners, changemakers — all gathered to celebrate ten extraordinary years of Nayi Disha.
What began as one sister’s search for answers has grown into a nationwide movement of compassion and inclusion. Founded by Prachi Deo, Nayi Disha was born from the lived reality of caring for her brother with Down Syndrome — and the realisation that no family should ever feel alone in their journey.
As the lights dimmed and an impact film played on screen, Prachi’s voice carried through the room — calm yet powerful, her words holding the wisdom of a decade.
“Nayi Disha began from the lived realities of family caregivers searching for hope and guidance. Our journey has shown that caregiver voices can redefine systems, not just survive them,” she said, her eyes reflecting both memory and purpose.
The stage that evening became a tapestry of stories — of struggle, strength, and celebration. The event, aptly themed 'Celebrating Caregivers as Changemakers,' opened with G.V. Prasad, co-chairman and MD, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories as the chief guest, and other dignitaries lighting the ceremonial lamp — a gesture symbolising not just tradition, but the illumination that caregivers bring into countless lives.
Then came Nartang – Ek Safar Sakshamta Ka, a breathtaking performance by Shikha and Ishanvi, a mother-daughter duo. Their dance told a story of resilience — of a little girl who is not just a dancer, but a cricketer too; of a mother whose grace has been shaped by both challenge and pride. The audience watched in awe, some smiling through tears, some simply still, absorbing the beauty of it all.
A walk down memory lane brought laughter, reflection, and tenderness as Prachi and Sudarshana Kundu, executive director, Gender at work, shared stories of the decade gone by — how it all began, and how far it has come. It was followed by a light-hearted 'Who’s Who' segment that filled the room with smiles and stories of those who had walked the Nayi Disha journey.
Moments later, Kedar, Nayi Disha’s in-house artist, was felicitated — his artwork a vivid expression of love, community, and quiet triumphs. And when Lavanya took the stage, sketching a 'doodle timeline' of Nayi Disha’s ten-year journey, the hall broke into laughter and applause — it was nostalgia turned into art, and memory turned into magic.
The heart of the evening pulsed strongest during the Caregiver Changemaker Awards 2025, supported by the Divis Foundation for Gifted Children (DFGC). The three awardees from the 42 nominees— Akila Vaidyanathan, mother to a 30-year-old son and founder of The Amaze Charitable Trust and Pooja Sharma, sister and founder of The Sarvodya Collective; while Bijal Harkhani, founder of the Mantra Foundation, joined virtually with a special message — each stood as living proof that care, when met with conviction, becomes change.
“Caregivers are the true changemakers — turning struggle into strength, and hope into action,” said Dr. Pramod Gaddam, president of DFGC, his words met with heartfelt applause.
The stories of the winners were nothing short of extraordinary — of mothers and siblings who turned personal challenges into collective empowerment, building organisations that now support hundreds.
The evening continued with a panel discussion titled Caregivers Are Changemakers: Changing Lives; Changing Attitudes. Moderated by Jo Chopra of Latika Dehradun, the panel brought together Tanmay Singh Pathani (Noora Health), V. Laxmikanth (Pavestone Capital), and Triveni Goswami Vernal, a caregiver and researcher.
Their exchange was raw and real — not a formal dialogue, but a heartfelt conversation about what it means to love, to fight, and to create systems where caregivers are seen not as supporters, but as leaders in their own right.
When G.V. Prasad, took the mic, he spoke not in the language of corporations, but of compassion.
“Women are the real strength of our caregiving ecosystem. But caregiving must not remain invisible. It’s time we build systems that value and empower caregivers," he said.
Manmeet Kaur Nanda, additional secretary, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, echoed the sentiment, highlighting how technology and collaboration are reshaping the landscape of inclusion.
“Real change will happen when communities, institutions, and families come together to co-create solutions rooted in accessibility,” she said.
As the evening progressed, there were moments that made everyone pause — a drama, led by Sowmya Maheswaran from Ameya for Autism and skit by children on the autism spectrum portraying the story of Vinayak and his caregivers; a spontaneous round of applause for parents who had become community leaders.
The evening ended with a heartfelt vote of thanks, but no one really wanted to leave. Conversations lingered, hugs were exchanged, and there was a shared understanding that this wasn’t just an anniversary — it was a renewal of purpose.