Where hope finds home

What began as one sister’s search for answers has grown into a nationwide movement of compassion and inclusion. Founded by Prachi Deo, Nayi Disha was born from the lived reality of caring for her brother with Down Syndrome — and the realisation that no family should ever feel alone in their journey.

As the lights dimmed and an impact film played on screen, Prachi’s voice carried through the room — calm yet powerful, her words holding the wisdom of a decade.