Cyberabad police crack nationwide mule account supply ring; nab six

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police arrested six persons for allegedly supplying bank accounts, cheque books, and SIM cards to online trading scam operators functioning across multiple states. Victims were lured by fabricated profit statements and fake dashboards and enticed to deposit money into mule accounts controlled by the gang, through which large-scale financial trafficking was carried out for commission.

The accused have been identified as Venigalla Srinivas Rao, Chitta Ganesh, Gandluru Naveen Kumar Reddy, Sathuri Rajesh, Maddiralla Sudheer and Mohammad Ashraf. Srinivas Rao and Ganesh sourced bank accounts and SIM cards, while Naveen Kumar identified account holders and facilitated onboarding and documentation.

Forensic analysis of seized mobile phones revealed images of 60 cheque leaves and digital material linking the network to approximately 400 cyber fraud cases nationwide and three registered crimes within Cyberabad Police Station limits. The collected accounts were passed to Sathuri Rajesh on commission of Rs 1 lakh per Rs 1 crore transaction volume and Rs 10,000 per account. Rajesh further supplied the accounts to Sudheer and Ashraf for 2% commission.