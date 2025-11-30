Rs 4,051 crore for underground cabling in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The state government has cleared Rs 4,051 crore for underground cabling works in Hyderabad, with Energy department’s Principal Secretary Navin Mittal issuing the orders on Saturday.

The approval follows the submission of a draft Detailed Project Report by TGSPDCL for converting overhead lines to an underground system in the Banjara Hills, Secunderabad, Hyderabad Central and Hyderabad South circles.

The order stated that the underground network is intended to improve the quality and reliability of power supply by replacing all 33 kV, 11 kV and LT overhead lines along major roads. It added that a fully underground system in the metro zone is expected to enhance operational efficiency, reduce maintenance costs and support industrial and investment activity in the area.

TGSPDCL plans to place 33 kV, 11 kV and LT lines in a single trench wherever possible to optimise costs and design. In lanes and other narrow stretches, LT lines will be laid using AB cable.

The project will be funded through TGSPDCL’s internal resources or by borrowing, with Telecom and Internet service providers, along with T-Fiber, expected to share costs for common underground ducting.