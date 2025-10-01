Artists revive timeless impressions

Kethavath Vijay, Telangana (Artist)

My printmaking draws poetic parallels between cultivation and creation, as my process is patient, layered and grounded in everyday experience. Working with zinc plates and mixed media, I transform personal and collective histories into textured visual narratives that celebrate resilience, rural identity and the shared spirit of labour. For me, the inspiration has always been about forming landscapes. From childhood, I was closely connected with my family, where even though my parents had work and we had our studies; we always came back together and remained involved with the land. That discipline of being rooted in the soil stayed with me, and when I started my masters, I brought those memories into my practice and became involved in printmaking, which felt different.