H3N2: Beyond just common flu

Most patients recover well at home, assures Dr Seshi, saying, “Plenty of rest, hydration, and the right medicines usually work. If antivirals are started within 48 hours, they can shorten the illness in high-risk patients. But if symptoms worsen — like pneumonia or breathing problems — hospital care may be needed.”

Both doctors agree that prevention is far better than cure. “Simple habits like washing hands often, wearing a mask in crowded places, covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing, and staying home when unwell can go a long way in protecting yourself and others,” suggests Dr Venkat.

Meanwhile, Dr Seshi adds, “Annual flu vaccination is one of the best defenses. It’s updated every year to match circulating strains. Alongside vaccination, good hygiene — cleaning frequently touched surfaces, using sanitisers, and avoiding contact with sick individuals — makes a big difference.”

Good food is just as important as good medicine. “Hydration and a balanced diet really support recovery,” highlights Dr Seshi, adding, “Stick to light, nourishing foods — green vegetables, vitamin C-rich fruits like oranges and guava, khichdi, yogurt, soups, and broths. Warm drinks and herbal teas help ease congestion and soothe the throat. Avoid heavy, oily, and junk foods so the body can focus on fighting the infection.”

Both experts emphasise the importance of vigilance. “Pay attention to warning signs like chest pain, breathing trouble, high fever that won’t settle, or increasing weakness,” says Dr Seshi. “See a doctor early — timely care can prevent complications,” he further adds.

In short, the H3N2 flu may be making the rounds this season, but with awareness, prevention, and prompt medical attention, most people can recover smoothly. A little caution, a healthy routine, and care for each other can go a long way in keeping families safe this monsoon.