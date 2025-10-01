Heart attack symptoms that whisper, not shout

Heart attacks don’t always arrive with the drama of clutching chests and collapsing bodies. In fact, a large number creep in silently — showing up as nothing more than backache, jaw pain, indigestion, or unexplained fatigue. These are the ‘silent heart attacks’ that doctors warn are just as deadly as the classic ones, yet far easier to miss. With India already carrying one of the world’s heaviest burdens of heart disease, cardiologists stress that awareness of these subtle signs — and smart preventive choices, from regular screenings to even the cooking oil in your kitchen — can mean the difference between life and loss.
“These so-called ‘silent’ heart attacks don’t always present with the typical crushing chest pain,” says Dr Jagadesh Madireddi, consultant cardiologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda, adding, “Instead, patients may complain of back pain, jaw discomfort, abdominal pain, or even mild shoulder soreness. Because these signs are vague, they’re often dismissed as acidity, stress, or fatigue — until it’s too late.”
Silent heart attacks are far more common than many realise. According to cardiologists, nearly 45% of heart attacks go unnoticed. Regardless of the diagnosis, the outcomes can be just as serious as for conventional heart attacks. If not identified, they can result in damage of the heart muscle, arrhythmias, and possible sudden cardiac death.
Patients that are elderly, female, or suffer from diabetes have a higher risk.“Women frequently present atypical symptoms, while patients with diabetes may not experience any chest pain due to the nerve damage. Patients that are older may decide that breathlessness or indigestion are merely sensations of age or part of their lifestyle and do not recognise that they are experiencing a phenomenon of a true cardiac event,” explains Dr Jagadesh.
This makes awareness critical. Subtle symptoms such as unexplained fatigue, dizziness, or shortness of breath — particularly in high-risk groups — should not be ignored. Modern diagnostic tools such as ECGs, troponin tests, and echocardiograms are effective, but they depend heavily on timely use.
“The challenge is that unless patients report their unusual symptoms early, doctors may miss the first signs. That’s why people at risk should prioritise regular check-ups and never dismiss minor discomforts,” informs Dr Jagadesh.
Technology may soon change how we detect these silent killers. AI-driven tools and wearable devices are becoming increasingly powerful in catching heart problems before they escalate.
“Smartwatches equipped with advanced ECG sensors can now pick up subtle irregularities in heart rhythm. When combined with AI algorithms, they can alert patients in real time, even in the absence of classic symptoms. This kind of early detection could save countless lives,” highlights Dr Jagadesh.
While symptoms and detection are one part of the story, prevention is equally important. One of the simplest preventive choices lies in our kitchens — the cooking oil we use daily.
“People often don’t realise that the oil they use every day has a direct impact on cholesterol and blood pressure,” says Dr Syed Akram Ali, senior consultant interventional cardiologist and director of Intensive Coronary Care at Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills, adding, “I see many patients who are careful with sugar or salt, but overlook oil. It’s as critical a factor in heart health as any other dietary component.”
Oils that are good for your heart
Mustard oil: Has a very high unsaturated fat content and a good balance of omega-3 and omega-6. Mustard oil can decrease LDL (bad) cholesterol and inflammation. Refined mustard oil is safe for cooking.
Groundnut (peanut) oil: High in monounsaturated fats and has a high smoking point which is great for frying. Some recent researches report it to be heart-friendly oil.
Rice bran oil: Full of antioxidants such as oryzanol, it also helps to lower LDL. It has become more common as a recommended oil by many households in India.
High-Oleic sunflower oil: This is a heart-friendlier version of the regular sunflower oil that contains more monounsaturated fats than regular sunflower oils.
Avoid or limit these oils
Vanaspati (Hydrogenated oil): This is extremely high in trans fats that raises LDL and lowers HDL (good) cholesterol levels. It was banned in packaged food products in 2022, but still used often at home and in street food.
Palm oil: Although inexpensive, palm oil has a high saturated fat which can elevate heart risk.
Coconut oil: Coconut oil is classified as ‘super trendy’ right now, but more than 80% of its fat content comes from saturated fat.
Do’s and don’ts for daily cooking
Dr Syed emphasises moderation over extremes and explains, “No single oil is a magic bullet. What matters is variety, moderation, and not reusing oil for deep frying. Rotating between two or three heart-friendly oils, keeping the intake under two tablespoons per day, and avoiding trans fats are practical steps every Indian household can follow.”
Silent heart attacks don’t always shout — sometimes, they whisper. Recognising unusual symptoms, undergoing timely tests, and embracing preventive steps like choosing the right cooking oils can significantly reduce risks.
As Dr Syed reminds us, “Your kitchen and your lifestyle are your first line of defense. Pair that with timely medical checks, and you can prevent most heart-related emergencies.”
And as Dr Jagadesh adds, “Awareness is half the cure. When it comes to silent heart attacks, listening to your body — even to the smallest signals — can save your life.”
Tips for a Healthy Heart:
Use oils rich in unsaturated fats — mustard, groundnut, rice bran
Rotate oils instead of sticking to just one
Avoid repeatedly reusing fried oil — it generates harmful free radicals
Quit vanaspati and cut down on palm oil
A balanced diet with fruits, vegetables, and fiber — oil alone won’t make or break heart health