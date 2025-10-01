Heart attack symptoms that whisper, not shout

Oils that are good for your heart

Mustard oil: Has a very high unsaturated fat content and a good balance of omega-3 and omega-6. Mustard oil can decrease LDL (bad) cholesterol and inflammation. Refined mustard oil is safe for cooking.

Groundnut (peanut) oil: High in monounsaturated fats and has a high smoking point which is great for frying. Some recent researches report it to be heart-friendly oil.

Rice bran oil: Full of antioxidants such as oryzanol, it also helps to lower LDL. It has become more common as a recommended oil by many households in India.

High-Oleic sunflower oil: This is a heart-friendlier version of the regular sunflower oil that contains more monounsaturated fats than regular sunflower oils.

Avoid or limit these oils

Vanaspati (Hydrogenated oil): This is extremely high in trans fats that raises LDL and lowers HDL (good) cholesterol levels. It was banned in packaged food products in 2022, but still used often at home and in street food.

Palm oil: Although inexpensive, palm oil has a high saturated fat which can elevate heart risk.

Coconut oil: Coconut oil is classified as ‘super trendy’ right now, but more than 80% of its fat content comes from saturated fat.

Do’s and don’ts for daily cooking

Dr Syed emphasises moderation over extremes and explains, “No single oil is a magic bullet. What matters is variety, moderation, and not reusing oil for deep frying. Rotating between two or three heart-friendly oils, keeping the intake under two tablespoons per day, and avoiding trans fats are practical steps every Indian household can follow.”

Silent heart attacks don’t always shout — sometimes, they whisper. Recognising unusual symptoms, undergoing timely tests, and embracing preventive steps like choosing the right cooking oils can significantly reduce risks.

As Dr Syed reminds us, “Your kitchen and your lifestyle are your first line of defense. Pair that with timely medical checks, and you can prevent most heart-related emergencies.”

And as Dr Jagadesh adds, “Awareness is half the cure. When it comes to silent heart attacks, listening to your body — even to the smallest signals — can save your life.”