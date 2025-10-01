Mixing fun and creativity to music

Can you tell us how Little Hearts happened?

Basically Mouli, Akshay (Lagusani) and I have been living in the same apartment for the past four years. Akshay is also an actor and was in a series called Hostel Days. Our director Marthand reached out to him for a love story that had been delayed for sometime. Meanwhile, Marthand met Mouli and pitched the story of Little Hearts. He said it was about a teenage love story and thought it would suit Mouli well. From there, Mouli pitched the story to the producer, and it was approved.

How did you end up creating the music for Little Hearts?

I read the script two or three times and could relate to it a lot because it reminded me of my own teenage days. The director wanted a sad breakup song, but I thought it should have a touch of dark humor rather than being purely sad. When we started jamming, I came up with the tune and began singing lines like ‘Katyayani Bonchesava, Ore Akhil Edi Emi Pata Ra’. The inspiration came from a lot of Disney films like Rapunzel and Barbie, where characters burst into song, almost like mini-musicals. Even in Coco, the lead character sings as part of the story. I wanted to treat Little Hearts as a proper musical, and that’s how the idea for the songs came about.