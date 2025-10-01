The hidden link between gut and brain

We have all felt it; that flutter in the stomach before an interview, the queasiness that follows a stressful day, or the bloating that seems to appear out of nowhere when anxiety creeps in. What once seemed like a coincidence is now recognised as something much more intricate: the gut and the brain are in constant conversation, each shaping the way the other feels and functions.

The gut–brain axis, is responsible for how emotions can influence digestion and, in turn, how digestive troubles can affect mental wellbeing. Dr Pragya Rashmi, consultant psychologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, puts it simply: “The gut–brain axis allows continuous communication between the gut and the brain. Disturbances in digestion or an imbalance in gut flora can impact our thoughts, emotions, and ability to cope with stress. Anxiety, depression, or exhaustion often get worse by poor gut health, but both the body and the mind can benefit from a balanced diet, enough sleep, and stress reduction.”