The hidden link between gut and brain

We have all felt it; that flutter in the stomach before an interview, the queasiness that follows a stressful day, or the bloating that seems to appear out of nowhere when anxiety creeps in. What once seemed like a coincidence is now recognised as something much more intricate: the gut and the brain are in constant conversation, each shaping the way the other feels and functions.
The gut–brain axis, is responsible for how emotions can influence digestion and, in turn, how digestive troubles can affect mental wellbeing. Dr Pragya Rashmi, consultant psychologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, puts it simply: “The gut–brain axis allows continuous communication between the gut and the brain. Disturbances in digestion or an imbalance in gut flora can impact our thoughts, emotions, and ability to cope with stress. Anxiety, depression, or exhaustion often get worse by poor gut health, but both the body and the mind can benefit from a balanced diet, enough sleep, and stress reduction.”
This is why stress can trigger acidity or nausea, and why prolonged stomach discomfort can leave people feeling low or irritable. Dr Raghu D K, senior consultant gastroenterologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, shares that long-term stomach problems like acidity, constipation, or IBS increase anxiety levels. Additionally, antibiotics or too many medicines affect gut health and mood. He elaborates, “Antibiotics kill both harmful and beneficial gut bacteria. When the balance is disturbed, digestion and nutrient absorption suffer, and this can negatively affect mood and energy levels. Overuse of painkillers or antacids can also disrupt gut health.”
Counselling or therapy sessions are important to break this gut–anxiety cycle, explains Dr Pragya, “Therapy is really beneficial. Sometimes the cycle cannot be broken by diet or medication alone. By helping patients manage harmful stress patterns, talking to a psychologist or counsellor indirectly promotes better digestion and intestinal homeostasis.”
The signs are often subtle — persistent bloating, constipation, diarrhoea, fatigue, disturbed sleep, feeling anxious or dips in mood. Lifestyle and diet, too, play an undeniable role. Excess sugar, processed foods, alcohol, caffeine, and oily or spicy meals are known culprits in upsetting digestion and fuelling anxiety.
On the other hand, simple choices can help reset balance. Dr Raghu highlights, “Foods like yogurt, kefir, buttermilk, sauerkraut, and idli or dosa batter in Indian diets provide good bacteria that improve digestion and support better mood balance.” He also advises eating at regular times, chewing food properly, avoiding over eating and staying hydrated as everyday habits will make a difference.
But improving gut health is not just about what goes on the plate. Managing stress, sleeping well, and seeking expert support when needed are just as important. Dr Pragya reminds, “Treating the gut and the mind simultaneously is crucial because addressing one without the other frequently leaves the cycle unfinished."
Small, consistent steps like seven to eight hours of sleep, daily exercise, mindful practices like yoga, meditation or engaging in breathing and relaxation techniques — go a long way in restoring harmony. And when gut issues and anxiety appear together, consulting both a gastroenterologist and a psychologist can help break the cycle more effectively.