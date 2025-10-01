Weaving wisdom into modern fashion

The conversations were as textured as the fabrics themselves. Jointly moderated by Pallavi Jain, chairperson of YFLO, and Saachi Bahl, founder of SAAHRA, the session explored the joys, struggles, and future of traditional crafts in a fast-paced, tech-driven world.

For Abdulvahab, Bandhani is more than a family legacy — it’s a living language of knots, folds, and colours. He shares, “My grandfather began Bandhani in 1973. Since then, my father, my brother, and I have carried it forward. These crafts are slow, labor-intensive processes — sometimes taking six months and involving dozens of women artisans. Yet their uniqueness lies in what cannot be copied. Every fold, every knot, every stitch carries a story.”

Speaking of modern challenges, he reflected on the double-edged sword of technology: “AI and online markets bring both opportunities and challenges. Designs get copied, but the soul of these crafts cannot be replicated. Tradition never fades. Our responsibility is to connect the younger generation back to these roots. Globalisation has opened the world to us, but our duty remains — to keep these arts alive and ensure artisans get their due.”

For Navya Sachdeva, Chikankari embodies community as much as craft. “When something is handcrafted, it carries multiple layers of identity. In chikankari, more than ten women may work on a single piece for months. Each hand leaves its essence in the fabric. Beyond beauty, these crafts provide livelihood and identity to artisans. That’s what makes them irreplaceable,” she notes.