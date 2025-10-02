Language of light at LUME // VYANA

"Art and design together form a very strong language of expression,” say Amrita Kilachand and Hina Oomer Ahmed, co-founders of A&H Colab. For them, art isn’t just something you look at, it’s something you inhabit, experience, and carry with you. That philosophy takes shape in LUME // VYANA, an immersive exhibition that explores light, vitality, and energy through a sensory journey across art and design.
Hosted by ArtConnect, a new platform founded by Miheeka Bajaj Daggubati in collaboration with A&H Colab, the exhibition unfolds at Spirit Connect, beside Rama Naidu Studios in Film Nagar. It brings together works across painting, sculpture, jewellery, design, and digital media, showcasing over 30 creations along with pieces from UMA Silver Designs and TALLIN Jewels. Each work embodies one of two curatorial themes: LUME (illumination, refinement, elegance) or VYANA (pulse, rhythm, sensuality).
Five years ago, Amrita and Hina founded A&H Colab in Mumbai. Their shows quickly resonated with audiences, and collaborations with interior designers helped their art find its way into homes in the city. “Hyderabad had already been on our radar,” they recall, adding, “The city entered our orbit quite naturally.” The collaboration with Miheeka happened just as organically. “A common friend introduced us, and after our first conversation, we realised we shared the same vision of how we wanted to present art,” they say. Miheeka, too, had long dreamt of a space that brought art and culture together. “It felt like a very natural partnership,” they smile.
For Miheeka, launching ArtConnect with LUME // VYANA felt destined. “The theme emerged from my collaboration with Hina and Amrita. Our sensibilities matched beautifully. Light felt like the perfect beginning — because in India, everything starts with light, with a diya. It was the right way to start our journey,” she says.
Together, the trio curated an exhibition that blends art with design — silver, jewellery, and more — laying the foundation for many such events to follow. The show revolves around three abstract yet powerful ideas: light, vitality, and energy. “When we speak of light, it’s not just literal,” Amrita and Hina explain, adding, “It’s about the illumination of the mind and the richness of experience. Energy, to us, is the universal force that connects art and people. There’s a deep connection there.”
Their curatorial choices emphasise diversity, showcasing both established and emerging artists. “Even if someone is ‘upcoming’, they’re established in their own right with a strong body of work and evolving practice. We’re drawn to artists still in the early stages of their journey because it’s exciting to watch their growth,” they share.
The exhibition spans a wide range of genres and media — abstraction, pop art, nature-inspired works; metal, drawing, acrylic on canvas. “We wanted a diverse body of work that would connect with a wide audience,” they say adding, “Coming from Mumbai, we weren’t sure how Hyderabad would respond. This is also our way of understanding the city’s art pulse.”
Building a community around art
For Miheeka, ArtConnect is about more than displaying or selling art, it’s about sparking conversations. “I was a little nervous at first,” she admits, adding, “But at our preview night, it was heartening to see everyone connect with our vision. People weren’t just excited about this show, but about the possibility of many more. It was never about retail, it was about building a community where people passionate about art could engage with each other as much as with the artworks.”
Hyderabad’s layered cultural fabric makes that mission especially meaningful. “You have old families who’ve been here for generations and are steeped in art, and you have newcomers to the city. But these worlds rarely intersect,” she says, adding, “We wanted to create a cultural space where they could meet. Art is the most neutral, non-judgemental platform, it allows people to connect regardless of background. That’s why ArtConnect embraces fluidity. “We didn’t want to be a gallery with a fixed identity. Every show is different — we bring in all kinds of artists and styles. Personally, I love eclectic, pop-art, quirky forms, but I also love the Indian masters. You may not buy everything you see, but you can still appreciate it,” says Miheeka. Her own artistic journey shaped this vision. “Growing up, I thought modern Indian sensibilities were mine because that’s what I knew. But when I was exposed to more, I found my own voice. I want ArtConnect to offer that same opportunity — for people to explore, see, and eventually discover their own artistic voice,” she notes.
The future looks bright for ArtConnect, with an ambitious calendar ahead: a show in October, another in November in collaboration with a Chennai-based collective, and more in early 2026 — including exhibitions with artists Guljan and Rahul. “The hope is to host shows every month,” Miheeka concludes.