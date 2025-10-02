Language of light at LUME // VYANA

For Miheeka, launching ArtConnect with LUME // VYANA felt destined. “The theme emerged from my collaboration with Hina and Amrita. Our sensibilities matched beautifully. Light felt like the perfect beginning — because in India, everything starts with light, with a diya. It was the right way to start our journey,” she says.

Together, the trio curated an exhibition that blends art with design — silver, jewellery, and more — laying the foundation for many such events to follow. The show revolves around three abstract yet powerful ideas: light, vitality, and energy. “When we speak of light, it’s not just literal,” Amrita and Hina explain, adding, “It’s about the illumination of the mind and the richness of experience. Energy, to us, is the universal force that connects art and people. There’s a deep connection there.”

Their curatorial choices emphasise diversity, showcasing both established and emerging artists. “Even if someone is ‘upcoming’, they’re established in their own right with a strong body of work and evolving practice. We’re drawn to artists still in the early stages of their journey because it’s exciting to watch their growth,” they share.

The exhibition spans a wide range of genres and media — abstraction, pop art, nature-inspired works; metal, drawing, acrylic on canvas. “We wanted a diverse body of work that would connect with a wide audience,” they say adding, “Coming from Mumbai, we weren’t sure how Hyderabad would respond. This is also our way of understanding the city’s art pulse.”