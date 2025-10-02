Mangli: We are all part of Devi

For years, singer Mangli has been the soul and sound of Telangana’s cultural celebrations. Her powerful voice has carried the state’s rich folk traditions far beyond its borders, making sure that the rhythms of Bathukamma and the spirit of Dasara reach audiences around the world. Whether it’s the songs that bring people together in joyful dance or the melodies that fill every home with festive energy, Mangli’s music has become inseparable from the season itself. This Dasara, CE caught up with Mangli to talk about what the festival means to her, how she celebrates it, and the deeper significance it holds in her life.
“For me, the festival is all about a vibrant and spiritual atmosphere,” she shares with a smile, adding, “The festive feeling and the coming together of people make this season even more special.”
Having lent her voice to numerous Bathukamma songs, Mangli finds it hard to pick a favourite. “Each one has its own beauty, and I love them all — I’ve sung them with all my heart,” she says.
Navratri, she reflects, has always been a time for cherished memories. “Spending time with family, meeting friends, and performing the pooja together remain some of my happiest moments,” she adds.
Dasara symbolises the triumph of good over evil, and when asked if she’s faced any such moments in her own life, Mangli’s response is thoughtful. “I believe that all of humanity should strive for its own betterment and prosperity without harbouring ill feelings. That’s how we should lead our lives,” she notes.
On whether she identifies with a particular avatar of the Goddess, she replies, “We are all part of Devi — each of us carries a bit of every avatar within us. That’s what makes us who we are.” Over the years, the way Mangli celebrates Navratri hasn’t changed much, but the love she receives certainly has.
“The constant support and encouragement from my fans and well-wishers motivate me to keep improving and creating better music,” she says gratefully. One ritual she never misses is starting the day with devotion. “I wake up early to join my family for pooja,” she shares, adding, “And I love preparing traditional homemade dishes together — something we often miss during our busy schedules.”
As we wrapped up our conversation, Mangli had a heartfelt message for her fans: “Be good, be kind, and take care of yourselves and your family. That’s the most important thing for your well-being.”