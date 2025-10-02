Mangli: We are all part of Devi

Dasara symbolises the triumph of good over evil, and when asked if she’s faced any such moments in her own life, Mangli’s response is thoughtful. “I believe that all of humanity should strive for its own betterment and prosperity without harbouring ill feelings. That’s how we should lead our lives,” she notes.

On whether she identifies with a particular avatar of the Goddess, she replies, “We are all part of Devi — each of us carries a bit of every avatar within us. That’s what makes us who we are.” Over the years, the way Mangli celebrates Navratri hasn’t changed much, but the love she receives certainly has.

“The constant support and encouragement from my fans and well-wishers motivate me to keep improving and creating better music,” she says gratefully. One ritual she never misses is starting the day with devotion. “I wake up early to join my family for pooja,” she shares, adding, “And I love preparing traditional homemade dishes together — something we often miss during our busy schedules.”

As we wrapped up our conversation, Mangli had a heartfelt message for her fans: “Be good, be kind, and take care of yourselves and your family. That’s the most important thing for your well-being.”