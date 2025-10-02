Melodies of devotion by Sooryagayathri

But the turning point came with Aigiri Nandini. The audience reverberated in a chorus with her calls for Goddess Durga’s fierce grace. The momentum carried through Swagatham Krishna and followed through in the refrains of Hari Narayana, Giridhari, Govinda — a moment in which performer and audience merged into a community of devotion.

Her closing sequence was a quality performance as well: Shri Ramachandra Kripalu Bhajman, Sringara Rama, Rama Namavali, and fragrant phrases in the chant Gandhamu Puyyaruga, a heartfelt salute to Krishna.

Born into a family of musicians from Kerala, she began singing as a three-year-old, and she has come to be known for soul-centre-stirring bhajans, receiving compliments for her Ram Bhajan during the recent inaugural of the Ram Mandir from Prime Minister Modi. “Because these are devotional songs, I feel very blessed while singing. For serious stages, I perform full-fledged Carnatic, but for wider audiences, I weave in lighter, emotional versions so everyone can connect. Making devotion available, without the loss of depth,” she specified.