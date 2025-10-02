Mira, India's Big Short Space Scope

Excerpts

What inspired you to start EON Space Labs, and how did you identify the gap in India’s EO/IR surveillance market?

There’s a clear gap in India’s ability to design and manufacture end-to-end EO/IR (Electro-Optical/Infrared) systems. While we have strong system integrators, the country still depends heavily on imports — particularly for optics, infrared detectors, and precision gimbals. According to EY’s latest report, India continues to import most of its core optical elements and IR sensors from the US, France, Germany, and Israel. This dependency leads to higher costs, longer lead times, and strategic vulnerabilities.

At the same time, initiatives like iDEX (Innovation for Defence Excellence) and encouragement from international scientists convinced us that India was ready to develop world-class systems domestically. The global EO/IR market is projected to exceed USD 12 billion by 2032, and India alone imported thousands of shipments under HS 9002 (optical lenses and assemblies) in 2023 worth millions annually.

EON Space Labs is a natural extension of our collective experience in ultraprecision optics. All three co-founders had already been working together in the field, covering everything from ideation and design to manufacturing and validation. We knew that we could build end-to-end EO/IR systems integrating optics, opto-mechanics, and sensors — not just for defence and surveillance, but also for agriculture, climate monitoring, disaster management, and beyond.

India’s private space sector is growing rapidly. Where does EON Space Labs fit into this landscape?

India’s space ecosystem has entered a new era. With IN-SPACe and ISRO enabling startup access and a wave of private launch providers, satellite makers, and downstream companies emerging, the sector is now mirroring global markets focused on cost-effectiveness and scalability. In this landscape, EON Space Labs positions itself as a payload-first company. Satellites, drones, and ground platforms are only as valuable as the data they deliver — and EO/IR payloads are at the heart of that value chain. Our goal is to develop indigenous imaging systems that are compact, high-performance, modular, and scalable across platforms. Just as the PSLV made space access more affordable, we aim to make advanced imaging payloads more accessible — not only for defence but also for agriculture, climate science, disaster management, and urban planning. With launches planned on both ISRO and SpaceX missions, we aim to demonstrate flight heritage and then expand into global markets.