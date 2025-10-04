Art of not reading

If you’ve reached this page of the newspaper, congratulations, you already read more than 80% of India. But don’t flatter yourself. To be in the top 20% of this country in any stat is ridiculously easy: just earn `25,000 a month, own a second-hand car, or make sure your father’s surname is famous.

We’re told books sharpen the brain. As kids, we read non-curricular books because someone forced us. As adults, when we actually need to read more, we somehow read less. Not because we don’t want to — everybody wants to read — but because video killed the radio star and then obliterated the writer.

Every house has a bookshelf. Its primary function? Collecting dust and impressing guests. When a friend visits, they pause dramatically: ‘Wow, what a collection! You’ve read all these?’ The owner smiles and lies: ‘Yeah, most of them,’ while knowing half were gifts and the rest unopened. Some interior designers even buy books that match your sofa cushions. Their job is literally to judge a book by its cover, so the owner doesn’t bother to read the title.

Then comes the inevitable: ‘Can I borrow this one?’ And suddenly your 3BHK transforms into a lending library. You lend it out with the pride of a knowledge custodian. The borrower takes it home with the enthusiasm of a newly appointed cricket captain. They open it at night, read 139 words, and now the book gathers dust in a new pincode. Weeks later, you meet them. ‘How’s the book?’ you ask. ‘Oh, I’m reading,’ they reply — which is technically true. They read the title daily as they shift it from table to bed to chair. The book is a guest, it doesn’t have its own place. Eventually, it’s returned. Not because it was read, but because the gap on the shelf was making the owner restless.