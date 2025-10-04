Bengal’s festive flavours come alive at Sheraton

From the lush riverine regions of East Bengal to the farmlands of West Bengal, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel brought alive the essence of Sharad, the season of celebration, nostalgia, and indulgence, through Saradiyar Bangaliyana, a special Bengali food festival at its Feast restaurant during Durga Puja.

The festival, curated by Chef Manik Mandal, aimed to highlight the diversity and depth of Bengali cuisine, a cuisine that is as much about history and culture as it is about flavour and we couldn’t keep calm. The ambience reflected Bengal’s soul: yellow taxis, the Howrah Bridge, and the Victoria Memorial — their miniatures adorning the tables.

As soon as we were seated, our welcome drink arrived — a light red one called Tarmujer Aar Lebur Sharbat. The watermelon and lemon drink was refreshing, giving us a much-needed respite from the heat.