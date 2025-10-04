Bengal’s festive flavours come alive at Sheraton

From the lush riverine regions of East Bengal to the farmlands of West Bengal, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel brought alive the essence of Sharad, the season of celebration, nostalgia, and indulgence, through Saradiyar Bangaliyana, a special Bengali food festival at its Feast restaurant during Durga Puja.
The festival, curated by Chef Manik Mandal, aimed to highlight the diversity and depth of Bengali cuisine, a cuisine that is as much about history and culture as it is about flavour and we couldn’t keep calm. The ambience reflected Bengal’s soul: yellow taxis, the Howrah Bridge, and the Victoria Memorial — their miniatures adorning the tables.
As soon as we were seated, our welcome drink arrived — a light red one called Tarmujer Aar Lebur Sharbat. The watermelon and lemon drink was refreshing, giving us a much-needed respite from the heat.
Without losing any time, Chef Manik served the appetisers — Chingri Chop, Dimer Devil, Vegetable Chop, and Beguni. All that deep-fried deliciousness had us reaching for a dollop of kasundi. The zing of the mustard sauce and the fried goodness truly made our day. And it wasn’t just the kasundi that had us hooked — there were other accompaniments as well. Plastic Chutney and Tomato Dry Fruit Chutney with Papad are a match made in heaven for any Bengali!
If you thought that after a blockbuster performance with the appetisers they would fall short with the main course, you’d be wrong. The main course menu was as elaborate as it was flavourful. Jhuri Aloo Bhaja and Narkel Diye Cholar Dal served with steamed rice were just the beginning. Other wonders included Chanar Dalna, Kosha Mangsho, Chingri Malai Curry, Luchi, Basanti Pulao, and — not to forget — the two star attractions for us and for anyone who loves food: Kolkata Mutton Biryani and Bhapa Sorso Ilish.
We paired Luchi with Kosha Mangsho and Chingri Malai Curry with Basanti Pulao before diving straight into the ilish heaven. As we skillfully removed every bone and devoured the mustard-marinated fish, our souls smiled in happiness. The Kolkata Mutton Biryani was everything it should be — aromatic, complete with the quintessential potato, and with mutton that fell right off the bone.
The next spotlight was on Bengal’s love affair with sweets, and the chef didn’t disappoint. He brought out the master trio for the winning run: Baked Rosogulla, Nalen Gurer Sandesh, and Lengcha. The Baked Rosogulla was dreamy and creamy, while the Lengcha was hot and happening. But the winning runs were undoubtedly scored by the Nalen Gurer Sandesh!
The festival was nothing short of a gastronomic journey through the kitchens of Bengal, showcasing everything from timeless classics to regional delicacies rarely found outside the state.