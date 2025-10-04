Garba, briyani and beyond with Purva

Her visits to Hyderabad are never complete without food, and she doesn’t hide her favourites. “I love lemon chai in Hitec City, and as a vegetarian, I always enjoy Vegetable Biryani with Salan. Plus, the Osmania Biscuits, something you can’t miss,” she smiled.

Perhaps the highlight of her journey so far has been lending her voice to a Garba song penned by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. “For me, getting this project felt nothing less than a lifetime achievement award, especially when my voice was approved for it. Until then, I did not even know whose song I was singing. I was only told that it was a sensitive project coming from the PMO office, and as singers, we usually just focus on the song rather than the stories around it. But when I went to the studio and recorded it, I learnt it was penned by our Honourable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji, and I was completely blown away. When he tweeted my name after the song was out, it felt like receiving another award, something I cannot compare with any of my other songs,” she said. For her family too, it was unforgettable. She remembered waking up to dozens of missed calls from her father, who, with tears of joy, broke the news of the Prime Minister’s tweet. “That was the biggest gift I’ve given my parents so far,” she said.