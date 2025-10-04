Hyderabad man shot dead while working at gas station in Dallas

HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old man from Hyderabad was shot dead on Friday night at a gas station in Dallas in the US where he was working. The deceased, Pole Chandrashekhar, a resident of LB Nagar, had gone to Dallas for higher studies.

Chandrashekhar’s brother, Damodar, said he had left for the US in 2023 to pursue higher studies after completing a bachelor's degree in dental surgery in the city.

Nearly six months back, he had completed his studies in the US. He subsequently began applying for jobs and appearing for interviews in the US. Meanwhile, he was working at the gas station to meet his expenses.

The family has requested the government to bring back his mortal remains.