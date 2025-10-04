Kerala native among two held with MDMA in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Chaderghat police arrested a local drug peddler and a Kerala native transporter on Wednesday. They seized 50 grams of MDMA, `830 cash, and two cell phones, all worth `5.5 lakh. The accused have been identified as a Hyderabad native Mohd Osman alias Abbu and a Kerala native Rahul.

Police said Osman came into contact with a supplier, Ashwin, on Instagram, placed orders via WhatsApp, and collected drugs from Rahul in Bangalore and Hyderabad.

Osman ordered MDMA from Ashwin and paid through UPI. Ashwin directed an unknown foreign supplier to deliver drugs at Bangalore, arranged via dead drop. Rahul collected the consignments and handed them to Osman, who sold them to his local network in Hyderabad.