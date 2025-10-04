Sip, Savour, Sunday with JSan

In a city defined by its dramatic blend of old and new, two of India’s most innovative culinary concepts recently converged. From the sun-drenched shores of Goa, JSan, a modern izakaya steeped in the philosophy of wabi-sabi, arrived at Loqa, Hyderabad’s beloved cocktail room where every detail, from the décor to the drinks, is a masterclass in immersive storytelling. At this exclusive pop-up, we witnessed the raw artistry of JSan’s cuisine in dialogue with Loqa’s atmospheric world, an experience crafted for the senses.

JSan’s menu, a testament to Chef Vishesh Jawarani’s deep reverence for Japanese culinary traditions, unfolded as a meticulously curated journey. Each dish was a canvas, brought to life with thoughtful layers of flavour and texture. The experience began with the Tuna Tartare, a luxurious and unforgettable composition of delicate, succulent tuna balanced by creamy su miso avocado, a kick of zesty ginger-soy emulsion, and the liquid gold of soy-cured egg yolk. This was followed by Tomato Geotjeori, an inventive twist on Korean kimchi, where fresh cherry tomatoes were transformed into a vibrant, pickled delicacy, perfectly complemented by a silky tofu crema and the textural delight of tempura furikake.