Wave of happiness at Novotel Airport

The team went all out to make the event memorable. Right from the entrance, a wave of happiness greeted visitors — quite literally — with a spectacular 30-foot-long cake shaped like a wave. The impressive creation left guests delighted and eager to join the celebrations. Speaking about the event, Sukhbir Singh, general manager, Novotel Hyderabad Airport, shared, “We’ve created a 30-foot-long cake and are calling it The Wave of Happiness. It’s the first thing guests see when they enter, and it represents our desire to share, care, and give back. Our guests have always been incredibly kind to us, and since this is our 17th anniversary and birthday month, we wanted to make the celebrations even more special. We’ve also brought back grape stomping, an idea I introduced back in 2011 when I was the director of sales and marketing. It’s wonderful to see it become a cherished tradition 14 years later. Of course, the highlight remains the cake mixing itself, where we’re using about 150 kg of nuts and candied fruits. The whole idea is to create a vibe of happiness, friendship, and togetherness — to give people a reason to come together and smile.”