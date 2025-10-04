Wave of happiness at Novotel Airport

The merry times are here again, bringing with them an abundance of love, laughter, joy, and festive cheer. Novotel Hyderabad Airport kicked off the season with its much-awaited annual cake-mixing ceremony, transforming the space into a vibrant hub of celebration. The aroma of freshly baked treats filled the air as guests greeted one another with warm hugs and smiles, a perfect prelude to the festivities ahead.
The team went all out to make the event memorable. Right from the entrance, a wave of happiness greeted visitors — quite literally — with a spectacular 30-foot-long cake shaped like a wave. The impressive creation left guests delighted and eager to join the celebrations. Speaking about the event, Sukhbir Singh, general manager, Novotel Hyderabad Airport, shared, “We’ve created a 30-foot-long cake and are calling it The Wave of Happiness. It’s the first thing guests see when they enter, and it represents our desire to share, care, and give back. Our guests have always been incredibly kind to us, and since this is our 17th anniversary and birthday month, we wanted to make the celebrations even more special. We’ve also brought back grape stomping, an idea I introduced back in 2011 when I was the director of sales and marketing. It’s wonderful to see it become a cherished tradition 14 years later. Of course, the highlight remains the cake mixing itself, where we’re using about 150 kg of nuts and candied fruits. The whole idea is to create a vibe of happiness, friendship, and togetherness — to give people a reason to come together and smile.”
No festive celebration is complete without a feast, and this one was no exception. Executive chef Ammana Raju curated a lavish spread that delighted every palate. “We’ve prepared roast lamb and a variety of other dishes. There’s a Mexican live counter, which is quite unique, and an array of Indori chaat like Aloo Tikki, Palak Patta Chaat, and more. The theme is Christmas, so you’ll notice festive touches everywhere — from chocolate cream shaped like a Christmas tree to desserts in red and black hues. The brunch is divided into three parts: first, the Wave of Happiness cake; second, the cake mixing, where 150 kg of dried fruits will be soaked in alcohol for two months before cake distribution begins in December; and finally, grape stomping. Since alcohol is involved in the cake mixing, children aren’t allowed in that area, but they can enjoy grape stomping, where 100 kg of grapes are crushed by foot, the traditional way of making wine. The brunch is designed to offer something for everyone to enjoy and participate in,” said Chef Ammana.
Indeed, this year’s cake-mixing brunch was nothing short of spectacular. And, of course, no one left without tasting a slice of the showstopper — the 30-foot-long cake. Its soft, buttery texture and nostalgic cream topping, studded with berries, transported many back to childhood birthday celebrations. Overall, the annual cake-mixing event at Novotel Hyderabad Airport was a grand success, a heartwarming celebration that beautifully marked the beginning of the festive season.