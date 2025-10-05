AI-powered application by Telangana girl grabs PM Modi’s attention

KHAMMAM: What if your phone could not only recognise the food on your plate but also suggest what you should eat next? Twenty-two-year-old Talluri Pallavi from Khammam district has turned that idea into reality, developing an AI-powered nutrition assistant that uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) and computer vision to offer personalised dietary advice.
Her innovation has ignited a wave of pride in Khammam, as Pallavi topped the country in the Artificial Intelligence Programming Assistant (AIPA) category and received the National Award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi during the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh on Saturday. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was among the first to congratulate her, calling it a proud moment for both the district and the state.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Pallavi’s AI-powered nutrition assistant can process text and image inputs to provide tailored dietary recommendations, integrating NLP for conversational queries and computer vision for food recognition — a blend of innovation and empathy aimed at improving everyday health choices.
Pallavi, a native of Arempula village, barely 6 km from the district headquarters, completed her BTech in computer science from KITS College, having studied entirely in Khammam from Class 1 onwards.
Bright and determined since childhood, Pallavi credits her success to her father, Talluri Ravi, a private electrician who worked tirelessly to support her education. “I have no other dream except to see my two daughters in big positions,” Ravi told TNIE, his voice filled with quiet pride. Despite limited means, he ensured both his daughters received the education they deserved.
Pallavi is the elder of two siblings; her younger sister, Lavanya, has completed her MBA and is currently pursuing other courses in Khammam. After completing BTech, Pallavi joined a one-year Union government skill development programme in Hyderabad.
‘Proud moment for district’
As part of the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh, awards were presented to students from across the country who showcased exceptional talent in various domains. Meanwhile, her parents Ravi and Ajita expressed joy and gratitude over Pallavi receiving the national honour, calling it a moment of immense pride for their family and the entire district.
Expressing pride in her achievement, Vikramarka said, “It is a matter of immense joy that a girl from our Khammam district has excelled at the national level in AI. Pallavi’s success is a reminder of the talent that exists in our rural areas and a call for our youth to explore new frontiers in science and technology.” He also congratulated her parents for their support and encouragement.
Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy echoed the sentiment, calling it a proud moment for Khammam and the Palair segment. “Pallavi’s achievement will serve as an inspiration to students across Telangana to aim higher and believe in their potential,” he said, extending his wishes to the family.
During the ceremony in New Delhi, the Prime Minister Skill Enhancement, Training & Upgradation (PM-SETU) scheme was launched with an allocation of Rs 60,000 crore to boost skill development and employment readiness among youth.