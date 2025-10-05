AI-powered application by Telangana girl grabs PM Modi’s attention

KHAMMAM: What if your phone could not only recognise the food on your plate but also suggest what you should eat next? Twenty-two-year-old Talluri Pallavi from Khammam district has turned that idea into reality, developing an AI-powered nutrition assistant that uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) and computer vision to offer personalised dietary advice.

Her innovation has ignited a wave of pride in Khammam, as Pallavi topped the country in the Artificial Intelligence Programming Assistant (AIPA) category and received the National Award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi during the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh on Saturday. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was among the first to congratulate her, calling it a proud moment for both the district and the state.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Pallavi’s AI-powered nutrition assistant can process text and image inputs to provide tailored dietary recommendations, integrating NLP for conversational queries and computer vision for food recognition — a blend of innovation and empathy aimed at improving everyday health choices.

Pallavi, a native of Arempula village, barely 6 km from the district headquarters, completed her BTech in computer science from KITS College, having studied entirely in Khammam from Class 1 onwards.

Bright and determined since childhood, Pallavi credits her success to her father, Talluri Ravi, a private electrician who worked tirelessly to support her education. “I have no other dream except to see my two daughters in big positions,” Ravi told TNIE, his voice filled with quiet pride. Despite limited means, he ensured both his daughters received the education they deserved.

Pallavi is the elder of two siblings; her younger sister, Lavanya, has completed her MBA and is currently pursuing other courses in Khammam. After completing BTech, Pallavi joined a one-year Union government skill development programme in Hyderabad.