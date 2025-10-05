Cyberabad SHE team catches 26 men for indecency in six days

HYDERABAD: To ensure the safety and well-being of women and children, the Cyberabad Women and Children Safety Wing conducted 124 decoy operations from September 28 to October 4, catching 26 individuals red-handed engaging in indecent acts in public places.

According to officials, petty cases were booked against all offenders, who were later counselled. The teams also received 12 complaints from women through various modes and organised 61 awareness programmes along with four counselling sessions at the Women and Children Safety Wing headquarters.

At the Family Counselling Centre/CDEW Centre, 16 families involved in domestic disputes were counselled, with efforts made to facilitate reconciliation between spouses.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) registered a case under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) in the Madhapur Police Station limits, rescuing six victims and apprehending three accused persons. The AHTU also conducted night raids across Madhapur, Rajendranagar, Kukatpally and Jeedimetla, detaining eight transgenders and two sex workers for further inquiry.

Additionally, awareness sessions were held across various localities, reaching around 160 participants. These programmes focused on issues such as human and child trafficking, eve teasing, social media harassment, child marriages, child rights, stalking, begging, cyber fraud, and the use of emergency helplines, including Women Helpline 181, Child Helpline 1098, Dial 100 and Cybercrime Helpline 1930.